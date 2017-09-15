15 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bathabile Dlamini to Deliver Sassa Payments Plan Update

Photo: South African Government
Bathabile Dlamini

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is expected to brief journalists about the progress to introduce a new payment scheme for social grants in Hatfield, Pretoria, on Friday morning.

The Constitutional Court ruled in 2014 that the contract with the current social grant distributor, CPS, was illegal and invalid.

In May 2017, after a drawn out legal battle, the Constitutional Court ordered Sassa and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to continue paying social grants until another entity which can do so is found.

The declaration of the invalidity of the previous contract between the SA Social Security Agency and CPS was to be suspended for 12 months, Justice Johan Froneman said at the time.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini had until March 31 to explain why she should not be personally held liable for the cost of legal proceedings against the department.

In June, the Constitutional Court ordered that there be further investigation into whether Dlamini should be held personally liable for the social grants matter.

In August, South African Post Office (SAPO) was unable to make a presentation to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on taking over grant payments when the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) postponed self-imposed timelines.

Acting Sassa CEO Pearl Bhengu said they had been instructed by the inter-ministerial task team to do "due diligence" on SAPO's proposal before finalising SAPO's agreement.

As a result, yet another third party, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), was brought on board to undertake said due diligence, at a cost of R410 000.

