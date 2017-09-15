The Nigerian Army says it is investigating trending videos on the social media showing troops torturing some people at a check point in Abia state.

A statement on Thursday by the spokesman of the 82 Division of the Nigerian, Army Colonel Sagir Musa said, the issue is being investigated with the view to ascertain the source and the actors in the clip.

He added that, "Our Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement are quite clear and any officer or soldier that infringed on any of such directive if found guilty, will face full wrath of the military justice system."

He also said, "We would like inform the public that 82 Division is also aware of the planned misinformation and propaganda arrangement by the secessionists Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)."

He said they intend to churn out prerecorded video clips aimed at discrediting the Nigerian Army, causing disaffection among the citizens of this country.

Musa explained that, "They will be using bogus, manipulated and photo-shopped photographs as well as video clips."

"The public should be wary of such mischief, scrutinize and report same to the Nigerian Army or any of security agencies," he added.

He stated that, "We do not condone any act of indiscipline in the conduct of our operations and training exercises."

"Any claim of rights violation would be investigated and when confirmed, appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against the erring personnel," he noted.