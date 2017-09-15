14 September 2017

Nigeria: Water Shortage Hits Zamfara As NLC Strike Continues

Water shortage has hit Zamfara, especially the state capital, Gusau, following ongoing strike embarked upon by state chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that many people moved from one house to another in search of water as staff of the board have refused to go to work in compliance with the NLC directive.

NAN also reports that the state suffered cholera early this year as a result of the use of poor drinking water by some communities.

During the cholera outbreak, many people died before it was finally contained through the joint effort of government and Non-Governmental Organisations like UNICEF and Save the Children.

Also, the state radio station, Zamfara Radio and Television, remained off air in compliance with the NLC order.

Some listeners who spoke to NAN said the situation was worrisome, particularly in rural areas where communities relied on the station to keep in touch with happenings in the state and beyond.

The workers are demanding the state government to offset the backlog of promotion and annual increment arrears, as well as include teachers and local government workers in the minimum wage scheme and settle outstanding pensions and gratuities which accumulated in years.

The NLC is also asking the state government to pay a total of 1,400 youths it recruited two years ago their salaries.

