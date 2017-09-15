Tanzania: Word Has It... Diamond's Alleged 'Side Dish' to Finally Reveal her Baby's Face

Photo: allafrica.com

Is Diamond the father of Hamisa's child?

It's almost 40 days since Tanzanian model and Diamond Platnumz's rumoured side dish, Hamisa Mobetto's second born came into the world.

Rumours have been all over that Diamond impregnated her but he has denied the allegations over and over. Hamisa, however, fuelled the rumours more when she named her son after the singer. After what seemed like forever to her fans, she is finally going to reveal her baby's face in a few days.

The socialite is said to be planning a huge unveiling party for her son similar to the ones Diamond and Zari, the artiste's girlfriend, had for their two babies.

Diamond fans cannot wait to see Abdul Naseeb's face so as to determine whether or not he takes after the musician. A few people have called her out for trying to get attention by doing the same thing Diamond did with his children.

Sentore in Morocco for cultural festival

Traditional music singer Jules Sentore is set to participate in 'Festival du cinémaafricain de Khouribga', one of the leading cultural festivals in Morocco. We are told that Sentore arrived in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, on Wednesday morning and news reaching us is that the singer will spend a few days in the capital meeting some music managers and the media. The singer will then head to Khouribga, the capital of Khouribga Province in the BéniMellal-Khénifra region of Morocco, where the main festival will take place.

The festival is currently in its 40th anniversary and it brings together various international film and music artistes. For Sentore to be part of such an international event, it may just be the right platform to represent Rwanda on the international scene. We wish him the best!

Tom Close and The Ben in a collabo

Rwandan US-based star The Ben is enjoying a very lucrative career. After seven years abroad, the singer staged one of the biggest homecoming shows at the start of this year and managed to seal deals with major corporate companies. The singer was also the headliner at the President Kagame's inauguration and swearing in event held at Amahoro National Stadium in August.

We are now told that the rhythm and blues singer is currently 'cooking' something special for his music lovers. Together with R&B superstar Tom Close, the two are said to be busy in the studio working on a new song.

The Ben hinted about the upcoming track on his Instagram Page when he posted that Thank You is the song that they're about to drop. The singer is super excited and his fans are waiting in anticipation as both artistes have been long-time friends but last collaborated before The Ben left for the US. We will keep you posted!

Uganda's Eddy Kenzo says English is not his thing

Celebrated Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo had plenty to be thankful for as he was one of the biggest winners at the Uganda Entertainment Awards (UEA), walking away with three awards just a few days ago.

Kenzo scooped Best Video, Best Male Artiste and Artiste of the Year. However, all his acceptance speeches drew laughter from the crowd owing to his poor command of the English language.

Clearly irked by the events, he reminded the audience that he has travelled the world with his 'broken English' as he accepted one of the awards.

"I am the most famous musician from Uganda and I represent Uganda to the outside world, so you who speak good English, what's your stand?" he asked.

"It is so sad that we have abandoned and neglected our norms including speaking our local languages to loving the foreign languages," Kenzo added before departing the stage.

Miss Shanel, Teta Diana to perform in Birmingham

Kenya's leading afro music band, Sauti Sol, is expected to headline at a show in Birmingham, Belgium.

The three-man band has already made a name in Africa and in the Diaspora. Word reaching our desk; however, is that two of Rwanda's female musicians in the Diaspora are expected to be a part of the show.

We are told that Miss Shanel and Teta Diana will perform at the Birmingham concert slated for September 15.