Rwanda Improve By One Place in Latest FIFA Ranking

Rwanda moved up one place to 118th in the latest FIFA world ranking released on Thursday in Zurich, Switzerland.

The move by Amavubi is attributed to the 2-1 win over Sudan in an international friendly last month. At the continental level, Rwanda is ranked 31st, above Togo, who dropped eight places to 32nd.

Neighbours Uganda remain the best-ranked team in the East African region - gaining two places to 14th on the continent and 71st globally. Kenya is 21st in Africa after dropping six places to 88th in the global rankings.

Tanzania dropped to 125th worldwide, while Burundi 129th, Sudan 134th, Ethiopia 144th and South Sudan 150th.

Egypt remain Africa's top-ranked team despite dropping five positions to 30th in the world, followed by Tunisia (31), who moved three spots ahead of Senegal (33) and DR Congo (42).

The reigning world champions, Germany, returned to the summit of the FIFA rankings, pushing Brazil back into second place.

European champions Portugal climbed three places to third - even though they are second in their World Cup qualifying group behind Switzerland.

Argentina are fourth in the rankings despite struggling to qualify for the World Cup after drawing their last two games - away to Uruguay and at home to Venezuela.

War-torn Syria, who have reached the Asian playoff stage in the World Cup qualifiers despite playing their 'home' World Cup qualifiers in Malaysia because of the security situation in the country, rose to their highest-ever ranking of 75.

Three other teams reached their best-ever place - Peru (12th), Northern Ireland (20th) and Luxemburg (101st) after they held France to a 0-0 draw away.