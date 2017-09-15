Tanzania: Flight Delays Tanzania's Arrival in Benin for Qualifier Against Nigeria

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki will officially launch the maiden Nigeria Women's Super Four Championship during the U-20 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Tanzania on tomorrow in Benin City.

The Nigeria Professional Women's League Chairman (NPWL) Aisha Falode said the event would be grandiose, adding that she is already in Benin to ensure that Nigeria beat Tanzania in the World Cup qualifier.

Falode assured that the Nigerian team with the support of the Edo State government will not only deliver the the World Cup ticket, but also attempt to win it this time around after reaching the semifinal of the championship the last time.

Falode and members of the women football fraternity were with the team during their training session yesterday, with indications that the team will be richly appreciated if they overcome the Tanzania hurdle.

Edo FA Chairman, Frank Ilaboya on his part declared that logistics have so far been perfect for both the Nigerian and the Tanzanian national teams, noting however, that due to flight alterations the away team will now arrive Benin City today.

The Tanzanian team when they arrive will also be quartered at the Prestige Hotel, where the Nigerian national team is also based."We are ready for a proper World Cup qualifier and everything necessary has been put in place by the Edo state Government," Ilaboya said.