Nigeria: Govt Moves to Combat Cholera Outbreak in Borno

Photo: Nancy Palus/IRIN

A man washes his hands during cholera prevention session

Maiduguri — The federal government thursday moved needed machineries to Borno State to combat cholera which has affected 2,000 persons in the state and led to the death of 20 persons.

Among those killed were internally displaced persons at a camp in the troubled North-east state.

Addressing journalists after holding a strategic meeting with stakeholders in the health sector in the state and humanitarian organisations, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, lamented that cholera is a "notorious difficult disease" that kills; "if the rights measures and treatment are not taken to save people's lives."

Ihekweazu said so far, the disease has killed 20 persons with 2,000 treated in the ongoing epidemic.

He lamented that the water borne disease has also spread to resettlement camps in Dikwa, Jere and Monguno Local Government Areas of the state.

Ihekweazu, however, said the response to cholera has been vigorous with the setting up of treatment centres in the three affected council areas and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC).

He said: "The critical message we have just received, is that the Borno State government has responded vigorously to cholera outbreaks and containments.

"Cholera is a notorious difficult disease; it appears simple, but it can kill if you don't do the right thing. Yes, we have an outbreak, but together we partner the federal and state governments; and the response has been vigorous.

"I am confident that we will get on top of this water borne disease that has already claimed the lives of many people."

On prevention, Ihekweazu said: "The key thing with cholera; is that nobody wants to die. The important thing is to prevent cases, as the prevention methods are fairly easy."

He added that: "It is clean water. If you have clean water and if you use boiled water and good water to drink; you will not get cholera. We understand that this is a very difficult thing to do in some of the IDPs camps."