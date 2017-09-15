Kenya: New Dutch Team's Marathon Assault

A newly-formed running team, mainly featuring star Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes, continues its assault on major global marathons with next weekend's Berlin Marathon in the team's cross-hairs.

Kenya's Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, world cross country and half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor alongside defending Chicago Marathon men's and women's champions Abel Kirui and Florence Kiplagat are all part of the NN Running team headquartered in Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

Defending Berlin Marathon champion Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia is also in the team, a brainchild of Dutch athlete and event management company, Global Sports Communication, and its director Jos Hermens, a former Dutch distance running champion.

It's a partnership between Global Sports Communication, American sportswear giants Nike and the NN Group, a Dutch insurance and asset management concern.

Next Sunday, Kipchoge and Bekele will run in the distinctive white and orange NN Running Team colours at the Berlin Marathon where they will be targeting to obliterate Kenyan Dennis Kimetto's world marathon record of two hours, two minutes and 57 seconds.

Tokyo Marathon champion Wilson Kipsang, a former winner in Berlin and once the world record holder at 2:03:23, is also eyeing a sub-2:02:57 time next Sunday.

"This is the first time in the world that we have a professional distance running team," Kipchoge (pictured, right) said in an interview at his Kaptagat training base. "The NN Running Team will help bring the athletes closer to fans."

After the Berlin Marathon, the NN Running Team will field Kiplagat and Kirui at the Chicago Marathon where they will be out to defend their titles on October 8, with Kiplagat targeting an unprecedented third straight title.

"Florence will be seeking to make history in Chicago as the first athlete to claim a hat-trick of marathon titles," the NN Running Team said in a press statement issued by Global Sports Communication on Thursday.

"The 30-year-old mother has become a Chicago specialist finishing runner up in 2014 before her back-to-back successes in 2015 and 2016 - the latter achieved in a swift 2:21:32."

After Chicago, the year's final big race will be the New York Marathon on November 5, where NN Running team will field Kamworor and 2015 world champion Ghirmay Ghebrselassie of Eritrea.

NN Running team calendar

Berlin Marathon - Sept 24

The streets of the German capital will be the perfect backdrop for the marathon of the century starring NN Running Team's two marquee names - Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele - in what is one of the most eagerly anticipated marathon showdowns of the generation.

Chicago Marathon - Oct 8

At the 2016 edition Abel Kirui and Florence Kiplagat completed a Kenyan double and 12 months on, the NN Running Team colleagues will once again look to depart the "Windy City" as champions.

Amsterdam Marathon - Oct 15

Few athletes on the NN Running Team hold quite the allure of Abdi Nageeye and all eyes will be on the Dutch favourite when he takes to the streets of Amsterdam next month.

New York Marathon - Nov 5

Leading the NN Running Team challenge will be defending champion Ghirmay Ghebreslassie, the 2015 World marathon champion, and super versatile reigning World Cross Country and World Half-Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor.

NN Zevenheuvelenloop - Nov 19

The NN sponsored Zevenheuvelenloop is regarded as the most prestigious 15km event in the world. Rising NN running star Joshua Cheptegei will be chasing the top spot and has set his mind on a potential world record. (GSC)