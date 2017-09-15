Rwanda: Tunga Promotion Returns

Twelve motorbikes and a brand new car are up for grabs as the Airtel Tunga promotion returns. In its third year running, the Tunga promotion seeks to reward Airtel's loyal subscribers with a range of prizes as part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

At a press conference to unveil the promo at the Akagera Motors Headquarters in Gatsata, Kigali, the Airtel Commercial Director, Moses Abindabizemu, revealed that this year's promotion is bigger and better.

He further disclosed that the promo will run for the next three months, with one motorbike to be given away every week. At the end of the promotion, one lucky winner will walk away with a brand new, seven-seater Toyota Avanza car.

To qualify, all that one needs is to type 1 and text it to 155 on their Airtel line, answer a few simple questions, and wait for the lucky draw. Each SMS costs Rwf100.

"Our approach as Airtel is that everything we do should enrich the lives of Rwandans, and as such the rewards and gifts that we give out are things that they can use to improve their lifestyle," Abindabizemu explained.

The press conference was also attended by R&B sensation Meddy Ngabo, who unveiled the prize motorbikes and car. The singer, who recently made a grand homecoming after a seven year hiatus in the US, will be staging a couple of concerts across the country in partnership with Airtel in the course of the promotion.

"Our job is to make sure that Rwandans enjoy music from their best. He (Meddy) has not been around for seven years, so we're sure that Rwandans have a high appetite for his music. So instead of choosing anyone else, we chose a person like him who is coming back to give Rwandans what they deserve, which is good music. This is why we got to partner with him, and that is what Airtel stands for. The objective of the Tunga promo is not necessarily to make money but to give back to Rwandans what is due to them," said Abindabizemu.