15 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Tunga Promotion Returns

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Moses Opobo

Twelve motorbikes and a brand new car are up for grabs as the Airtel Tunga promotion returns. In its third year running, the Tunga promotion seeks to reward Airtel's loyal subscribers with a range of prizes as part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

At a press conference to unveil the promo at the Akagera Motors Headquarters in Gatsata, Kigali, the Airtel Commercial Director, Moses Abindabizemu, revealed that this year's promotion is bigger and better.

He further disclosed that the promo will run for the next three months, with one motorbike to be given away every week. At the end of the promotion, one lucky winner will walk away with a brand new, seven-seater Toyota Avanza car.

To qualify, all that one needs is to type 1 and text it to 155 on their Airtel line, answer a few simple questions, and wait for the lucky draw. Each SMS costs Rwf100.

"Our approach as Airtel is that everything we do should enrich the lives of Rwandans, and as such the rewards and gifts that we give out are things that they can use to improve their lifestyle," Abindabizemu explained.

The press conference was also attended by R&B sensation Meddy Ngabo, who unveiled the prize motorbikes and car. The singer, who recently made a grand homecoming after a seven year hiatus in the US, will be staging a couple of concerts across the country in partnership with Airtel in the course of the promotion.

"Our job is to make sure that Rwandans enjoy music from their best. He (Meddy) has not been around for seven years, so we're sure that Rwandans have a high appetite for his music. So instead of choosing anyone else, we chose a person like him who is coming back to give Rwandans what they deserve, which is good music. This is why we got to partner with him, and that is what Airtel stands for. The objective of the Tunga promo is not necessarily to make money but to give back to Rwandans what is due to them," said Abindabizemu.

Rwanda

Our Focus is to Defend the Title - Thousand Hills' Coach

National rugby league champions Thousand Hills RFC are determined to successfully defend their title this season,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.