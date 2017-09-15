15 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

West Africa: RDB Moves to Tap Into W.Africa's Tourism Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peterson Tumwebaze

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) is seeking to attract more tourists and investors from West Africa.

During the 13th international market travel exhibition held in Akwaaba, Lagos Nigeria early this week, RDB showcased Rwanda's remarkable attractions and investment opportunities as part of efforts to attract more tourists and investors to Rwanda.

Billed as West Africa's main travel and tourism fair, the 13th Africa Travel Market Akwaaba 2017 attracted more than 10,000 potential tourists from 20 countries.

Stanislas Kamanzi, Rwanda's Ambassador to Nigeria, told The New Times that the fair is a good business opportunity to market Rwanda's potential.

"We showcased our premier business and tourism potential and urged the investors to come to Rwanda and invest in diverse range of unique experiences, for both leisure and business travel," Kamanzi said.

Rwanda is also leveraging on the current expansion strategy of RwandAir to further spread its wings to all major West African rich capitals.

The national carrier recently announced it will be expanding its foot print into more West African countries as part of the strategy to promote trade and tourism but also increase connectivity on the continent.

Speaking at the event, Kamanzi, emphasised the importance of tourism in Africa particularly in terms of boosting intra-trade and deepening relations amongst African countries.

He stated that Rwanda's participation at Nigeria's leading travel show presented a good opportunity to tap into a fast-growing market of outbound tourists in Africa.

Belise Kariza, the chief Tourism officer at RDB said the trade fair presented Rwanda an opportunity to share knowledge and expertise on how best the tourism sector can be developed.

RDB projects that the tourism sector will fetch about $444milliom in 2017 up from $404million the sector fetched in 2016.

The rise in revenue from the sector in 2017 banks on continued tourism promotion efforts as well as Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Events and Exhibitions (MICE) which is increasingly becoming popular.

According to Josephine Fifi Rurangwa, the Head of Africa Expansion at Wakanow "there is a lot of potential, Rwanda is a beautiful country and a lot has been done to promote business tourism."

Rwanda

Our Focus is to Defend the Title - Thousand Hills' Coach

National rugby league champions Thousand Hills RFC are determined to successfully defend their title this season,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.