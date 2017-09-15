Rwanda: As Kigali Coach Salutes Players After Rayon Win

As Kigali head coach Eric Nshimiyimana has saluted his players after beating ten-man Rayon Sports 1-0 in their second game of this year's Agaciro Development Fund tournament on Wednesday at Amahoro National Stadium.

In a match played under floodlights, AS Kigali secured a hard-earned victory over the reigning league champions, thanks to Jean Claude Ndarusanze's strike in the last minute of stoppage time (+9 minutes).

Olivier Karekezi's team ended the game with ten players following the sending off of Burundian midfielder Pierrot Kwizera in the 59th minute.

"It is an important win for us, which means we are back in race for title after losing the first game (against APR FC 2-0). Victory over Police will put us in a good position depending on the outcome of the match between APR and Rayon Sports," Nshimiyimana explained after the match.

Nshimiyimana admitted that it was a tough game for both teams, but he was under more pressure than his opposite number after losing the first game against APR FC.

He noted that, "When they lost their key player, we sensed that they would lose concentration, so we changed our game plan and put pressure on them, which paid off very late in stoppage time."

Following a goalless first half, Rayon Sports were reduced to ten players early in the second half when referee Louis Hakizimana dished a straight red card to Kwizera for elbowing AS Kigalli forward Rodriguez Murengenzi.

AS Kigali's win throws back them right into title race should they win their final game against Police FC on Saturday. The Kigali City-sponsored side have three points and a goal difference of +1 while Police are pointless after losing their first two games against Rayon Sports (1-0) and APR 3-1.

Rayon Sports' Karekezi admitted that, "Losing our best player (Kwizera) so early in the second half affected our game-plan but despite being one player down, we played well but couldn't defend well in the last minute."

The surge for the title is still open for Rayon Sports, who also have three points and a goal difference of zero, should they acquire maximum points against rivals APR on the final day.

"Our game against APR will be even tougher because we want three points and they (APR) will also come to win. We are going to prepare well and we will be looking forward to win," added the former Amavubi and APR FC captain.

The 2017 Peace Cup winners, APR edged closer to adding the Agaciro Development Fund title to their trophy cabinet after winning second game of the tournament against Police FC 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

Midfielders Djihad Bizimana, Muhadjir Hakizimana and Imran Nshimiyimana netted for Jimmy Mulisa's side to end Police's hope of defending the title, while striker Isaie Songa scored the consolation goal for Innocent Seninga's team.

The army side only need a draw from their last game against Rayon Sports to be crowned champions.

Saturday

Police FC Vs AS Kigali 3:30pm

APR FC Vs Rayon Sports 6pm

Wednesday

APR 3-1 Police

AS Kigali 1-0 Rayon Sports