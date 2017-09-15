15 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Gatete Rallies on Tax Compliance

By Frederic Byumvuhore

Taxes are an integral part of the development of a nation, Finance and Economic Planning Claver Gatete has said.

The minister made the remarks on Wednesday, while officiating at the '2017 Taxpayers' Appreciation Day in Rubavu District.

The day was celebrated under the theme, "My tax, my development, my destiny."

In the fiscal year 2016/17, Rwanda Revenue Authority collected Rwf1,103 billion in tax revenue, surpassing its target by Rwf8.7 billion.

Gatete said that the image that the nation has today regionally and globally comes as a result of homegrown solutions and hard work, adding that taxes are the engine of infrastructure development.

"The country has achieved a lot. Infrastructure has been developed and more other projects are ongoing. All these are from everyone's efforts to support government policy of encouraging business owners to pay taxes. We have to strive for sustainability. The seven years ahead require us to work harder," he said.

Tax compliance will make us self-reliant, he added.

The minister called on development partners to work together to support the ongoing infrastructure projects, saying these will drive the Government's vision to ensure good road networks that ease trade in the country and beyond.

RRA commissioner-general Richard Tusabe explained that the taxpayers' day recognises exemplary tax payers and inspires others to do the same.

He said this year's theme reminded everyone of their role in tax collection.

He attributed the success in tax collection to new measures implemented by the government, and training for taxpayers, as well as collaboration between the tax body and private sector, security organs and local government.

Jean Claude Gahunga, Amaco Paints chief executive, whose company won the best taxpayer in Western Province, said that paying taxes benefits businesses.

"Taxes benefit all Rwandans. It is everyone's duty to pay taxes," Gahunga said.

