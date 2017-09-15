14 September 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan: UN to Discuss South Sudan Humanitarian Crisis

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Oduha

The United Nations will hold a meeting on the growing humanitarian situation in war-torn South Sudan, official said.

The Special Representative of UN Secretary-General to South Sudan, Mr David Shearer, said in a statement on Thursday that the September 20 meeting would assess the current humanitarian situation.

The objective of the meeting, the statement explained, was to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan and to mobilise international support to mitigate it.

A recent report by the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs said the number of people displaced in South Sudan rose to nearly four million during the first half of this year.

The figure includes 1.9 million people who have been internally displaced and two million others who have fled to neighbouring countries - one million in Uganda alone.

The report said the total number of people in real need of aid in South Sudan had risen to 7.6 million.

Mr Shearer said a lot of money would be required to reach all the people currently in need of aid in South Sudan with food, health care and education support.

"The current humanitarian response plan is budgeted at $1.64 billion. So far, 66 per cent of that funding has been received," Mr Shearer said.

He further lamented the insecurity facing the aid workers in South Sudan, saying it was a major impediment to their operations.

"I am sure the events in New York will also highlight the importance of ending impunity for attacks against civilians and humanitarian workers," he said.

Last week, a driver for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was killed when a relief convoy was attacked in the opposition-held territory in Western Equatoria. That brought to 18, the number of aid workers who have been killed in South Sudan in 2017.

South Sudan

World Bank Gives Govt U.S.$50 Million Humanitarian Aid

The World Bank has given South Sudan $50 million to address food insecurity and malnutrition. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.