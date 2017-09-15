Tanzania: Tundu Lissu Still in Critical, Stable Condition After Shooting

Tanzanian firebrand opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who was shot by unknown gunmen in in Dar es Salaam last week, is still in critical but stable condition in hospital.

Chadema leader Freeman Mbowe, who visited Mr Lissu on Thursday, dismissed reports in a section of Tanzanian media that the life of the opposition party’s chief whip was in danger.

He said while the condition of the Singida MP has been fluctuating, he was on a recovery path, and that there was no cause for alarm.

STRICT CONDITIONS

Mr Lissu, he said, is able to speak and has been receiving visitors under strict conditions imposed on the hospital staff of The Nairobi Hospital.

Visitors, he said, had been limited because they want the lawmaker to have enough bed red as recommended by the medics.

Mr Mbowe called on the Tanzanian government to allow international investigators to help unravel the mystery surrounding Mr Lissu’s shooting.

He said the opposition party does not have confidence in the investigations being carried out Tanzanian police.

CRITIC

Mr Lissu, a fierce critic of President John Magufuli's government, was shot by unknown assailants near his home in Dar on September 7.

“Based on the history behind the government’s difficult relationship with the opposition, we are not convinced that the government can be relied upon to get to the bottom of the matter. We do not think the government will be neutral in handling this matter,” he said.

Among other instances of alleged government harassment, Mr Mbowe listed disappearance of his personal assistant, the arrest and arraignment of several parliamentarians in court on “strange charges” as some of the instances of harassment by government.