Beatrice Mateyu during a demonstration against gender based violence in Lilongwe.

Beatrice Mateyu who was arrested by Malawi Police during a solidarity demonstration by concerned citizens against gender based violence GBV) in Lilongwe for carrying a placard deemed obscene.

Demonstrators were carrying placards with various messages but the one which attracted divergent comments on social media was handwritten with explicit mention of women private parts in both Chichewa and English and Mateyu hoisted it.

The message on the placard read: "Kubadwa nid nyini sitchimo. My pussy my pride."

Police removed the offensive placard after its picture went viral on social media and allowed the demonstration to continue.

The demo which started from Area 18 roundabout through parliament and Capital Hill roundabout, to Lilongwe City Council offices was led by Chairperson for Women's Parliamentary Caucus, Jessie Kabwila who defended Mateyu for her message in the placard.

"Why is the who march being reduced to this placard? I think media should not dance to patriarchy like this. There were many placards . Why talk about one?," said Kabwila.

During one of the stopovers of the march, Kabwila branded the GBV perpetrators as cowards who are scared of successful and independent women and thus shield their cowardice through physical violence.

Human rights campaigner Billy Mayaya condemned the arrest of Mayetu, saying it was "extremely inappropriate and unfair."

On social media commentators bashed organisers for the explicit language.

Mateyu was recorded a caution statement at Lingadzi Police Station. If found guilty, she is likely to face a one-year jail term.