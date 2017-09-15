Rwanda: Our Focus is to Defend the Title - Thousand Hills' Coach

National rugby league champions Thousand Hills RFC are determined to successfully defend their title this season, according to head coach Jimmy Adams Mugabo.

The defending champions, Thousand Hills, will take on record six-time league winners Remera Buffaloes in what is expected to be a nail-biting final scheduled for September 23.

Although Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) is yet to confirm the venue for the final, both rivals are likely to battle either at Gatenga or Utexrwa ground.

"The players are focused and the aim is to win the league and defend our title, the semi-final game in Rusizi against Resilience was tough, they have improved a lot but we managed to win and we are now focusing on the final," Mugabo told Times Sport.

In the semi-final played on Saturday, Thousand Hills beat Resilience 30-7.

After a scrappy first 15 minutes, the two sides settled down, Thousand Hills opening the scoring with two tries in 5 minutes through Heritier Habimana and Michel Mugisha, while Carlos Isimbi converted the conversion.

By half time, the score was 12-7 before Thousand Hills extended their lead with two penalties scored by Carlos Isimbi early in the second half and gradually took control of the game which the reigning champions went on to win 30-7.

In the other semi, Remera Buffaloes overwhelmed Muhanga RFC 50-6 on Sunday and head coach Moise Fils Habumugisha is confident his men will be ready for what he says will be a "very tough" final.

He said: "It was relatively easy work for the boys in the semi-final, but the final will be different, we expect a very tough game. Our target is to win the championship and if we can play as a team as we did against Muhanga, nothing can stop us from achieving our goal."

In the last meeting played during the Rugby 7's tournament, organized by Thousand Hills, Buffaloes won 15-12 in a tightly contested final that was decided in extra time.