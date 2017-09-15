Masasa Ward Councilor in Mzuzu, Yonah Mkandawire, is demanding MK4.5 million from Steven Banda for the pine trees which the latter is suspected to have cut and sold from a plot he had sold to Mkandawire in 2010.

The plot is in Nkhorongo in the outskirt of Mzuzu City.

The accused (Steven Banda), who was brought before Mzuzu High Court to answer charges of theft contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code, is alleged to have encroached into the plot of Mkandawire, cut down 15 pine trees and later sold them.

State Prosecutor, Betty Msowoya told the court that on the 6 September this year, Mkandawire discovered that his trees were being cut and brought the matter to the attention of the police which led to the arrest of the accused on 8th September.

Entering a plea on Wednesday at the High Court, the accused pleaded not guilty, saying he cut and sold the trees which belonged to him as his father is the one who planted them despite admitting that he sold the plot to Mkandawire.

He further said he only sold six trees amounting to MK38 thousand, refuting claims by the complainant (Mkandawire) that he sold 15 trees.

The presiding Chief Resident Magistrate Gladys Gondwe, has since adjourned the case to 27th September for hearing.

The accused (Steven Manda) comes from Kavikolanga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba while the claimant (Yonah Mkandawire), who is currently a councilor for Masasa Ward in Mzuzu, comes from Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in Rumphi.