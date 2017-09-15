Kenya: Golf Action Shifts to Machakos

Action in the local golf scene shifts to the nine-hole Machakos Golf Club where the par 72 course hosts the annual Machakos Academy Golf trophy.

A field of 100 golfers was drawn to battle it out for an array of prizes being offered this year for club members and guest players from various clubs such as Golf Park, Kenya Air Force, Ruiru, Kiambu, and Railway.

Club captain Paul Musembi Katuku on Thursday said they were still accepting more entries.

This is one of the most popular events at Machakos which is being sponsored by Machakos Academy and Pasha Enterprises courtesy of S.K. Theuri, a member of the club popularly known as "Pasha".

"This year's event is very special because its eight years since we started sponsoring it and which has over the years made a tremendous improvement," said Pasha.

Pasha, who will be in action himself during the weekend, appealed to other corporate in and outside Machakos to support the Club which is the only one in region.

"With more events, Machakos Golf Club can develop and improve its facilities for us and the future generation to enjoy," added Pasha.

Teeing off is set for 7am with most of the leading players at Machakos such as James Ndunda, Larry Wambua, Tim Ruhiu, Francis Njeru, Dee Kivuva among many others having been drawn.

At Ruiru Sports Club, over 200 players are drawn at the par 72 course for the 2017 AAR Healthcare Wellness golf tournament.

Club captain Anthony Kamau has lauded AAR for the sponsorship saying that such localised efforts are unheralded bedrock of golf events.

This year's event is being held in a bid to incorporate health and wellness in sports with the highlights of the day including free medical check-ups, nutrition advice and physiotherapy advice for the golfers.

Some of the key golfers to watch out during the event include Isaac Githinji and Kimani Munyua who have been on a roll over the past three weeks.

Munyua buried a closing birdie on the 18th hole to win the September Monthly Mug last weekend on a brilliant net score of 63.

Meanwhile, the MultiChoice Explore Golf Series, being sponsored by DStv, goes to Kiambu this weekend following other events at Railway, Golf Park, Nakuru and Vet Lab. Over 100 players were also drawn vie for the prizes on offer.

MUTHAIGA HOSTS TRIAD EVENT

Muthaiga Golf Club will meanwhile Friday afternoon host the 5th annual TRIAD Foundation fund rising golf tournament. The foundation was started by TRIAD Architects to support and champion their corporate social responsibility, through interventions in selected projects in the health and education.

The event has over the years raised funds for various projects among them, the refurbishment of two classrooms and toilets at Muthaiga Primary School as well as Martin Luther Primary School, refurbishment of the Chapel at Kenya High School, and completion of the 2nd floor classrooms at Church Army Primary School.

Away at Nanyuki Sports Club, golfers from the mountain region will be battling for the annual Njuri Ncheke trophy while the ladies will be in Nakuru for the Ladies Open as Kericho hosts the Tea Filed tournament which has attracted few of the country's leading golfers.