15 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Basketball Teams Contest for Cezobal Championship

By Rahim Kamwana

The Central Zone Basketball League which involves basketball teams based in Lilongwe is now at a competitive manner whereby teams are battling it out for the championship in the second round of the league.

According to the general secretary of CEZOBAL, Peter Gomani the second round is now hot as each team is looking to be crowned champions.

"Each and every team is looking to get maximum points. In men's league A teams are fighting for the top four spots which is a qualification for playoffs and eventually CEZOBAL championship. The bottom teams are fighting to avoid automatic relegation and in the women's league there are five teams fighting for playoff spots and league B teams are fighting for promotion into the top flight," said Gomani.

In the men's league, Brave Hearts are leading on the log table with 28 points from 14 games played so far seconded by Mimbulu with 24 points from 13 games played.

And in women's league, Lady Dynamites are on top with 27 points from 14 games played and Kamuzu Barrack are on second with 21 points from 13 games.

The league continues this weekend as a number of games have been lined up for teams to battle for points. In the men's senior league on Friday the 15th September, Pirates will take on Mimbulu at the Civo Outdoor Courts.

Come Saturday the 16th September, Cougars dates Bayonnets and on Sunday Disciples faces Dream Team and in the Men's League B Alliance One will take on Donbosco, Hoops faces Bravehearts youth and Donbosco will also meet Bravehearts Youth.

In the Men's league on 17th September, Disciples faces Dream Team, Pirates will take on Bravehearts, and all games will be played at the Civo Outdoor Courts.

