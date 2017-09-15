15 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Limbe Police Nets 58 in Sweeping Exercise

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Loness Gwazanga

Malawi Police in Limbe have s arrested 58 suspects during a sweeping exercise conducted on Tuesday.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Limbe Police Station, Widson Nhlane said the operation followed a tip from the general public that some criminals were hiding along Mudi River in Limbe after attacking and robbing people of their various items.

"The operation is an ongoing exercise to make sure that security is always tight in Limbe area. So far, charges leveled against the suspects are; burglary, theft, house robbery with violence, breaking into a building and committing felony therein, found in possession of offensive weapons and touting," said Nhlane.

The PRO also said some of the suspects were on the wanted list and they will have to answer to offences which they committed in the past as well.

He added that some items such as female clothes were also found and that the police suspect that women were more victimized in as far as robbery was concerned.

Malawi

Maizegate Suspects Ask Court to Ban Media

Former Malawi's Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda and his co-accused in the case relating to the Zambian maize… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.