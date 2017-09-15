Malawi Police in Limbe have s arrested 58 suspects during a sweeping exercise conducted on Tuesday.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Limbe Police Station, Widson Nhlane said the operation followed a tip from the general public that some criminals were hiding along Mudi River in Limbe after attacking and robbing people of their various items.

"The operation is an ongoing exercise to make sure that security is always tight in Limbe area. So far, charges leveled against the suspects are; burglary, theft, house robbery with violence, breaking into a building and committing felony therein, found in possession of offensive weapons and touting," said Nhlane.

The PRO also said some of the suspects were on the wanted list and they will have to answer to offences which they committed in the past as well.

He added that some items such as female clothes were also found and that the police suspect that women were more victimized in as far as robbery was concerned.