Photo: Daily Monitor

Augustine Yiga owns ABS TV

Kampala — Last week, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) indefinitely suspended ABS Television over 'repeated breach of minimum broadcasting standards.'

But after the station promising to comply with the set standards, the commission has 'conditionally lifted the suspension' of the license.

"We have been in talks with them and have given them a temporary lifting of six months as we monitor their changes," said Godfrey Mutabazi, the Commission Executive Director.

Augustine Yiga, who owns ABS TV under his Revival Christian Church in Kawaala, welcomed the news, but also pointed an accusing finger at 'rivals'.

"We are happy to be back on air. Yes, we might have been overboard with some of our programs, but you can't rule out the work of our rivals. Our (church) industry is full of those," he said, before promising 'responsible programing'.