Uganda: Striker Shaban Wants Out

Kampala — During the early to late 1990's, domestic football transfers generated as much interest as the on-pitch action that had fans filling stadiums to watch league action.

It was commonplace for clubs to hide players who they believed were being sought after rival teams.

With domestic players' registration ending on Thursday next week, a return to those heady heights could soon occur.

This is after Onduparaka striker Muhammad Shaban handed in a transfer request at the Arua-based club. The player enjoys cult-hero status in West Nile having guided the team to promotion before scoring a second league-best 13 goals in the team's first season in the topflight league. He was also joint top scorer of the Uganda Cup, on seven goals in 2016 as Onduparaka lost 3-1 to Vipers a club that also claimed his ownership having feature for their under-17 side.

Since the end of last season however the striker has been involved in several disagreements at the club.

In some of the public spats, the player was pictured with KCCA officials including former chairman Julius Kabugo and Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago hours before KCCA defeated Paidha 2-0 to lift last season's Uganda Cup.

The club consequently asked for an apology for their then captain who initially accused management of "slave trade" before later backtracking. The act was however enough for management to strip him of the captaincy with the player mentioning the incident as one of the reasons for submitting his request.

Last week he fuelled further rumours of a move to KCCA with a social media post.

"Yellow and blue are my favorite colors," he posted on his facebook wall.