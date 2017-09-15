15 September 2017

South Africa: Blow for Boks As Cronje Ruled Out of All Blacks Clash

Scrumhalf Ross Cronje has been withdrawn from the Springbok team to face the All Blacks on Saturday in Albany because of illness and is replaced by Francois Hougaard , who was initially named on the bench.

Rudy Paige is now the replacement scrumhalf for the important Rugby Championship match on Saturday at the QBE Stadium in Albany.

The Springboks have won five and drawn one Test so far this season, however, Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth said his side face their biggest challenge this weekend against the world champions.

"Despite our results so far this season, we know we will have to step up our game," explained Etzebeth.

"A local rugby fan came up to me and said he thought the All Blacks versus Springbok games are probably the biggest in world rugby and I agree with him. Our matches are always massive, we know they're our biggest competition and hopefully they feel the same about us."

Meanwhile, Etzebeth added that he has embraced the captaincy since he took over the leadership from the injured Warren Whiteley.

"As a leader, I am even more competitive because your ambition for success is bigger," explained the towering 25-year old lock who makes his 61st Test appearance on Saturday.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

