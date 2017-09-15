Nyasa Big Bullets stand-in Coach Elia Kananji said his side will treat Chitipa United with all the respect as the two sides clash in their respective first second round TNM Super League Fixtures on Saturday.

Kananji who has just guided his team to a Carlsberg Cup triumph last weekend said he has told his boys to cut short the honey moon and now fully concentrate on winning games in the league.

"We are fully prepared for them [Chitipa] and we will go into the game with full determination and desire to win. As you may recall, they held us 0-0 in the first round so it will not be a walk over," said Kananji.

"They might be at the bottom but their performance on the field of play does not really justify their position. We will play with a

mindset that we are playing with a team on a mission," Kananji said.

His counterpart Kondwani Mwalweni while predicting a tough weekend said his troops are equally ready to face Bullets and Azam Tigers over the weekend.

"We expect to have tough matches against Bullets and Tigers but we are ready for the showdown. They will come hard on us knowing that in the first round we held Bullets 0-0 draw and went on to beat Azam 3-2 so it won't be easy," said Mwalweni.

He, however, expressed confidence that his boys will start performing wonders in the second round following the donation of a 64 seater bus they received from a Zambian based business guru aimed at easing transportation challenges.

"The morale is high and the boys are excited with the bus donation so the only way to pay back to our good samaritan is to win games and survive relegation," he said.

Chitipa United finished the first round at the bottom and now still anchors the 16 member log table of the elite TNM Super League with 11 points while Bullets and Tigers are currently holding positions three and eight with 28 and 21 points respectively.