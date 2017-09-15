Uganda: Busitema Attempt to Revive Fading Qualification Hopes in UFL

Kampala — Busitema was one of five teams in the Nile Special University Football League who failed to register a single victory in the first round.

That performance left the eastern university side bottom of Group A and three points behind third placed Kampala International University (KIU) in the four team group led by Makerere and Uganda Christian University (UCU).

With the last two teams only returning to second round action on Sunday, Busitema will be keen on securing maximum points against KIU when the two teams meet this evening in Busitema.

They however face an uphill task against the Kansanga institution that coasted to a 3-1 win when the two teams met in the first round.

Faisal Babalanda scored twice in than victory with Abdul Kiggundu getting the other while Tony Musambi had given Busitema a surprise lead.

Today in Busitema

Busitema vs KIU 2:00 PM

Sunday

Makerere vs UCU at Makerere 2:00 PM