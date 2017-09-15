Zimbabwe: Tussle Over Flyafrica Continues

An acronious dispute that once grounded budget airline, flyafrica Zimbabwe, two years ago is far from over, with former chief executive officer, Chakanyuka Karase and his company challenging the takeover of the airline by Mauritius- based Flyafrica Limited.

Court documents show that Karase and his company, Nu.com (Pvt) Limited, are seeking a court order declaring their ouster a illegal. They insist that they still control a 51 percent stake in the airline.

In 2012, Karase's firm and Mauritius-based flyafrica entered into a joint venture agreement for the provision of low cost air travel in Zimbabwe under a company called Nu-Aero (Pvt) Limited, trading as flyafrica Zimbabwe, using flyafrica's business model.

The airline, however, hit turbulence shortly after taking off in 2015, following shareholder squabbles that culminated in Karase voluntarily surrendering the firm's Airline Operator Certificate to the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.

flyafrica directors reacted by suing Karase in the High Court, where they got an order barring him from making unilateral decisions in relation to the Zimbabwe business. In October 2015, flyafrica served Karase and his firm with a "default call option notice", in terms of a clause of the shareholders agreement entered at the formation of the joint venture.

The notice required Nu.com to sell to flyafrica all its shares within the time frame stipulated in the clause. Karase and his company did not respond to the notice, resulting in the Mauritian firm acquiring the Nu.com's shares as per the provisions of the shareholders' agreement without any further notice to Karase.

After that, flyafrica Holdings went on to sell the entire shareholding of Nu Aero to Low Cost Enterprises (Pvt) Limited. It is this development that prompted Karase and his company to apply to the High Court seeking a declaratory order to the effect that Nu.com is still the 51 percent shareholder in Nu Aero and therefore in the airline project.

Karase and his company aver that they never sold their shares and argue that such a suggestion "is untrue, unlawful and mischievous".

For the second time this year, the trial of the case at the High Court has been stalled by legal technicalities with regards to service of the application on flyafrica in Mauritius in order to get it to be part of court proceedings.

In January this year, High Court judge, Justice Davison Foroma, postponed the matter indefinitely to enable Karase's lawyers to properly serve the application on flyafrica after agreeing with the lawyers for Nu Aero and Low Cost Enterprises that the service had not been properly done.

This prompted Karase and Nu.com to repeat the process, serving the application to a South African law firm that claimed to be representing flyafrica, and even getting one of the directors of the company to confirm, via emails, receipt of the application and expressing no interest to be party to the case. Nu Aero and Low Cost Enterprises lawyers raised another legal technicality ... that the process had not sought leave of the court to serve an application to a party that is outside its jurisdiction.

In a judgment made available this week, Justice Esther Muremba concurred with the airline's lawyers that it was a mandatory legal requirement to secure the court's permission before seeking to bring a foreign party into a local court action and, therefore, declared that the case could not be heard.

"The phrase 'no process or document' means that every court process and every court document has to be served outside the jurisdiction of this court with the leave of the court or a judge," Justice Muremba said.

"The word 'shall' means that the requirement is peremptory. An application for a declaratory order is a court process. With the rule giving no exception, it means that an application for a declaratur cannot be served outside Zimbabwe without first obtaining leave,"

she said, adding that if such an application was meant to be an exception or exempted, then the rule would have provided so.

"Therefore, the certificate of service filed by the applicants on 10 March 2017 and all attachments attached to it including the email consenting to the application which the second respondent (flyafrica Limited) purportedly gave is invalid. It is therefore not on record that the second respondent is not opposing the application.

"Secondly, it should be noted that the second respondent is very critical and central to this case. It is the one that sold shares to the third respondent (Low Cost Enterprises) and the consequential reliefs being sought by the applicants nullifying all transactions it entered into

with the third respondent have an effect on it. The case cannot therefore proceed without proper service having been effected on it in terms of the rules. In the absence of proper service on the second respondent this matter cannot be heard," the judge ruled.

Karase and his company allege that the take-over did not comply with the Companies Act as well as the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Low Cost Enterprises, which says it has injected more than $8 million into the business to get the airline back into the skies, is owned entirely by Mugwagwa Resources, a company owned by Cassidy Mugwagwa. flyafrica resumed flights in June this year.