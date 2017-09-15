15 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lagos Goes Tough On Open Urination, Arrests Five

In its efforts to rid the environment of all infractions, the Lagos State government has arrested five individuals for urinating openly on the streets of Lagos.

The five persons, Bokovou Ettiene, Ajetunmobi James, Adeuga Adetola, Emmanuel Adekola and Ishola Akanbi, were arrested by the Special Adviser to the Governor on the Environment, Mr. Babatunde Hunpe, during his sanitation inspection tour of some local government areas in the state yesterday.

The Special Adviser, who was on tour of Yaba, Mushin, Ojuwoye, Ojuelegba and Ojota areas of the state to ascertain the performance of the sanitation intervention initiative inaugurated to cart away refuse, reiterated the commitment of government to rid the state of all infractions, among which were open urination and defection.

Hunpe, while addressing the people, warned them to desist from such act, stressing that it was mandatory for all petrol stations and eateries in the state to make their toilets available to members of the public whom he urged to always avail such facilities for their convenience, in addition to the public toilets in the state.

"There is no excuse for open urination and defecation as we have public toilets all over the state, while eateries and filling stations are compelled by law to keep their toilets neat and make them available to members of the public," he said.

Upon obtaining the commitment of the apprehended persons, who pledged to henceforth champion the 'no open urination" cause of the state government, Hunpe warned them against such acts in the future, stressing that government would not hesitate to bring the law to bear on anyone who is caught in the act henceforth.

