15 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Bogus Malawi Army Soldier Mount Roadblock in Kasungu

By Judith Moyo

A 48-year-old man, who allegedly mounted an illegal roadblock in central region tobacco growing district of Kasungu, where he demanded spot fines from traffic offenders, is in police custody.

Muwero Moyo is alleged to have been wearing a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) uniform and erected a roadblock along Chatoloma-Simlemba where he was demanding money from motorists.

But some people got suspicious of the roadblock and demanded him to show them his Identity Card (ID).

The suspect failed to produce the ID and the angry residents started beating him while others informed the Police who rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect on the spot.

Moyo comes from Kamangadazi village in the area of Traditional Authority Mzukumzuku in Mzimba.

