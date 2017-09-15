Uganda: UPL Begs for Better Returns

Kampala — The recognition that only Vitalis Tabu's 72nd minute strike in SC Villa's 1-0 win over Soana was the only goal scored across five stadiums on the 2017/18 Azam Uganda Premier League (AUPL) opening day must have been quite a hard one to take in.

URA did join in on Wednesday by beating UPDF 2-1 to reduce of the league's embarrassment in front of goal as seven matches across two days returned only four goals.

Guilty of firing blanks on Tuesday, Vipers, Bul, Soana and Bright Stars return to action today charged with responsibility of producing excitement, entertainment and goals.

Edward Golola, assistant to Portuguese coach Jorge da Costa Miguel, blames the uneven Champions Stadium in Mwererwe for their goalless draw with Bright Stars but says they are ready to win their first match at home by beating Bul.

"We do not believe in just kicking the ball up," Golola told Daily Monitor, "At home it will be different. The pitch is bigger and it allows us to play our game.

"Of course the league has few goals because our coaches on most times concentrate on defending than attacking. But at home especially, we are expected to attack and win tomorrow's (today) game."

No fear

On his part, Bul coach Kefa Kisala says they hold no fear for facing Vipers at their St Mary's Stadium.

"We have prepared for the best," said Kisala, whose side drew goalless with newcomers Mbarara City midweek.

"We know Vipers' players inside out and we know they are wounded lions that want to show their fans that they can win the league this season."

Vipers, who could only share spoils with Bright Stars, are expected to welcome back Frank 'Zaga' Tumwesigye after the midfielder recovered from a knock that ruled him out of Tuesday's opener.

Bul's former marksman Milton Karisa will be turning guns against the visitors, with Kisala's men looking to stopping him, Tony Odur and Erisa Ssekisambu.

"The entire league lacks a natural striker but we have called on our creative players; Richard Wandyaka, Daniel Shabena and Lawrence Nduga to provide more assists to strikers Patrick Asiku and Shaka Ssozi," Kisala said of their own strategy.

Bul are, however, still sweating over the readiness of the International Transfer certificate (ITC) of Congolese import Jean Piero Muhindu, who they would have liked to unsettle Vipers defence.

Two-time league champions, Vipers, will also once again miss Muhindu's country-mate, Mbayi Mousa, who suffered a hamstring injury on Monday ahead of the league opening day.

Bright Stars, who lost Jimmy Kakooza to a red card on Tuesday, will hope for better fortunes when they travel to Kavumba to face Soana.

But therein they face a wounded side who will want to bounce back from their opening day defeat to Villa.

AUPL fixtures

Today 4:30pm

Soana Vs. Bright Stars- Kavumba R. Centre, 4:00pm (Live on Azam TV)

Vipers SC Vs. Bul - St. Mary's Stadium, Kitende

Tomorrow

Kirinya Jinja SSS Vs. URA- Bugembe Stadium, Jinja, 4:00pm (Live on Azam TV)

UPDF Vs. KCCA- Bombo Barracks Grounds

Maroons Vs. Onduparaka- Luzira Prisons Grounds

Mbarara City Vs. Express- Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Police Vs. SC Villa - M. National Stadium, Namboole

Proline Vs. Masavu- Star Times Stadium, Lugogo