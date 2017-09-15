Nigeria Overrun Cameroon Again As d'Tigers Hit Afrobasket Semi-Finals

Defending Afrobasket champions, the D'Tigers of Nigeria yesterday in Tunis hit a century, 106- against Cameroon's 91 to pick the second semi-final ticket of the 2017 Afrobasket holding in Tunisia.

D'Tigers captain, Ikechukwu Diogu led the scorers on the Nigeria side with 28 points, followed by Ikechukwu Nwamu who scored 25 points, Bryant Mbamalu hitting 22 points while Akin Akindele followed with 13 points to outscore the much more physical Cameroonians

Yesterday's victory makes it the second in two weeks when a Nigerian team will humble their Camerronian opponents after the Super Eagles had the better of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a double header 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo and Yaounde..

Cameroon's Benoit Mbala was a thorn in the flesh of the D'Tigers and led the scorers on both sides with 32 points but his Yeo-man's job was however, not enough to stop the Nigerians from running away with victory.

Nigeria led the first and second quarters at 25-18 and 27-25 but the Cameroonians fought back to win the third quarter at 27-23. However, the D'Tigers took the game to their opponents in the fourth quarter, running them down with 10 points to win with 31-21 points.

Captain of the D'Tigers, Diogu said after the victory that,"everybody here has a chance to win the championship, we are just going to take one game at a time," stressing, "Cameroon is our next door neighbour. They have the same fighting spirit that we have. They fought until the very end, it is a good team. Their team is much different from the 2015 team, but they played hard."