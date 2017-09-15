Zanu PF is confident of winning the two Norton council by-elections tomorrow in which it has started implementing the resolution to give youths a chance to seek political office.

The Norton Ward 1 and 11 by-elections follow the expulsion of MDC-T councillors for allegedly working with Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa.

In Ward 11, Tinotenda Mafusire (23) will represent Zanu-PF against two other condidates as the party heeds calls by youths to be given an opportunity to represent the party.

He will face a challenge from independent candidate Eager Takawira and Melissa Muzuva of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA). In Ward 1, Flavian Charumbira of Zanu-PF will lock horns with independent candidate Francis Deka.

Youths have been calling for participation in political offices. They made the call louder during interface rallies addressed by President Mugabe. In his address at a recent rally to drum up support for the two party candidates, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo said council will help horn leadership skills for youths.

"As a party we are giving opportunities to our youths and Tinotenda (Mafusire) will have an opportunity to learn in council when he wins on Saturday. He is very young. This has been the call by youth leader Cde (Kudzanai) Chipanga," said Dr Chombo.

"We have seen that the party is organised and come Saturday our candidates will be in council to right the wrongs of the MDC-T councillors in Norton." Cde Mafusire hailed Zanu-PF for according youths a chance at governance. "I am very happy that my party is affording us as the youths a chance to lead. President Mugabe has shown that Youth Interface Rallies are not a joke and that the party means business," he said.

"I am confident of winning and my goal is to uplift youths in my ward if I win while also attending to the issues of all other residents."

Zanu-PF has attended to water challenges in the two wards by repairing and sinking boreholes while the disadvantaged were given food items.