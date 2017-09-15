Nigeria/Zambia: We'll Show Eagles We Mean Business - Zambia Captain

Chipolopolo of Zambia's captain, Kennedy Mweene said camping in Europe will enable the team concentrate on the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifiers against the Super Eagles on October 7 in Uyo.

Mweene added that the Chipolopolo will enter the pitch and show the group B leaders, they meant business in their quest to earn a ticket to their first ever World Cup.

A win for the Super Eagles will dash all hopes for the Zambians, while a win for the Chipolopolos will stretch the battle for the ticket to the last games. Nigeria will be away to Algeria and Zambia home to Cameroon.

The Zambians buoyed by their back-to-back wins against Algeria, will train in Europe and Ghana ahead of the game against the Eagles.

"We need this camp because we want to enter the pitch in Nigeria with unity and we need to show that we mean business

"It is a very good idea. They did it with the U-20 and so for us to camp that side, especially the national team, we will be away from the pressures of the media and other things for us to focus," Mweene said. "It will also help us further bond more as a team away from home especially with the new guys and the Under-20 players."