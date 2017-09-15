Kenya: Alarm in Naivasha as Cholera Case Confirmed

Health officials in Nakuru County are on high alert after one cholera case was confirmed at the sprawling Kihoto estate in Naivasha.

The patient is undergoing treatment at a private health facility in Naivasha town.

A public health official, who did not want to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media said the case was detected two days ago.

"It is a confirmed cholera case and we have embarked on preventive measures including tracking the people the patient interacted with,' said public health official.

The patient is said to be responding well to treatment.

The official said they were working round the clock to fight the disease, including disinfecting residential buildings occupied by the victim before issuing chlorine tablets to locals living in the area.

Public health officials spent the better part of Thursday inspecting food outlets in Kihoto. The locals were also urged to stop consuming water from wells.

In December, cholera cases were confirmed in Kasarani and Kihoto estates.