Namisindwa — Police in Namisindwa District have arrested five members of the same family in connection with the death of their father.

It is alleged that the suspects killed Patrick Siunwa Nyabiri, a 62-year-old peasant and resident of Sirombe village, Kiboyi parish, Bumoni Sub County in Namisindwa District because he was practicing witchcraft.

The Elgon region police spokesperson, Mr Suwedi Manshur identified the suspects as Geoffrey Wasike (son of the deceased), George Mayoka (the deceased's son-in-law) Irene Nabirabi [deceased's daughter] ,Kefa Twali (grandson) and Masai Lomiso (grandson).

He said the suspects who are currently detained at Namisindwa Central Police Station will be charged with murder once police investigations are complete.

"We have started investigating the matter. Our preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was killed by strangling over witchcraft while other residents we interviewed told us that he was killed over family land," said Mr Manshur.

He told Daily Monitor that the murder was planned by several people, among whom include the suspects in their custody.

Nyabiri's body was taken to Manafwa District Hospital for post-mortem.

"We have sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem. We will interrogate them about the incident. We have also learnt that other members of the village were ionvolved," he said.

This is the second case to be reported in less than two months. Last month Police, in Namisindwa District arrested three children for reportedly killing their father following a disagreement over family land.

The deceased Peter Musila, 59, a peasant and resident of Bukisasi village, Bumwoni Sub County in Namisindwa District was murdered and later his body dumped at Nambewo village in Bumwoni Sub County along Nambewo stream.