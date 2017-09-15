14 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Floor Chemelil to Move Nine Points Clear

By David Kwalimwa

Gor Mahia's march towards reclaiming the SportPesa Premier League title this season is well on course, in the wake of Thursday's 3-0 thrashing of Chemelil Sugar at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Jacques Tuyisenge scored twice, his eighth and ninth league goals this season, to ensure victory for the table toppers against the sugar millers.

Kenneth Muguna netted the third goal to seal the result.

Tuyisenge scored his first goal on 23 minutes.

The pacy attacker capitalised on a pass from fellow strike partner George Odhiambo and beat Chemelil custodian Dairus Adira from close range.

Barely four minutes later, and the Rwandan international was again on the scoresheet.

And what a goal it was. Innocent Wafula had done the donkey work down the right hand side before delivering a cross into the box.

Probably by design, Tuyisenge's compatriot Meddie Kagere flicked the call into the path of Tuyisenge, who connected the same into the net via a bicycle kick.

Crucially, this result hands coach Dylan Kerr's charges a nine-point advantage over second placed Sofapaka, even though Batoto ba Mungu have played a game more.

At this rate, K'Ogalo who have won five and drawn the other of their last six assignments, could bag the title with four games left to play.

