Photo: The Observer

Simon Peter Akuguzibwe

There has been a public outcry over the speed at which mobile phone data runs out. The claim from customers is that some telecom firms deplete their internet data.

But Simon Peter Akugizibwe, the head of products at Airtel Uganda, explained to Ali Twaha why customers end up losing their data.

There have been huge investments in infrastructure but calls and data connectivity still remain poor as you move to rural areas. How are you improving on quality and speeds currently?

Speeds are perceptive. By perceptive I mean one person may have high speeds and another may have slow speeds.

Also, what people do not consider is the capability of the handsets. There are phones which have slow RAM [Random Access Memory] especially the low-end entry-point phones.

So, that person, from experience, will get a phone and wants it to behave as a high end phone. It's like putting a Toyota and a Benz on an open road; of course the Benz will take off effortlessly.

So, some people have phones which do not support even the expectations of the customer. They will immediately conclude that the network is slow.

There are still concerns that data remains expensive with the market leaders. Do you think the rates are affordable?

With Airtel, the value is us having the widest network. A price which is so low is of no value to a customer who can't even access infrastructure for that network.

For instance, let's say, I'm selling 1GB at Shs 20,000 and another sells it at Shs 5,000 but limited to Kampala. How have you helped someone in Gulu and Mbale?

We have many providers who claim to be cheaper but where is their extent of coverage? Now, this becomes a question they need to answer.

As you see, the prices keep dropping; there will come a time when prices will no longer be a differentiator among the providers. It will be experience, and experience for a customer is more than just the low price.

There has been public outcry on how telecoms work their data meters. Why would someone's data just disappear?

What I discovered is that a typical voice customer would think that data works the same way as voice. Voice is in such a way that if I'm not calling, I'm not using [my money].

So, someone comes with a mindset that when I'm not browsing and WhatApping, I'm not using my data, not knowing that even if a phone is in passive mode, it consumes data.

Whether you choose to download a picture from WhatsApp, it doesn't change the fact that it came directly to your inbox, and sometimes it actually goes to auto download. What people don't know is that all those activities deplete the MBs.

People think MBs will only deplete when it's them sending information, the way voice works. Leaving your phone in passive mode is like leaving your car running and it consumes fuel. The phones that we get nowadays, especially the high-end phones such as Samsung, Apple, Windows, and Lumia use a lot of internet [MBs].

The operating systems of some of these phones depend on their connection to the internet. When the operating system is fully [installed] on the phone, it makes it heavy and would even make the phone slow.

So, they design them in such a way that only certain programmes are connected to internet. This is all the education we need to do. We advise that when one is not using the phone, they should disable the data.

At what point are we going to see lower cost of data? And what could be the pushing factors?

At Airtel, it is a proactive strategy. We don't wait for circumstances to happen. Airtel has always been synonymous with making data more affordable for customers just like the recent price change we did.

But also the challenge is about education. Not everyone understands what MB [megabytes] or GB [gigabytes] is. Sometimes people claim their bundles deplete very quickly.

The ministry of ICT says it is trying to push for infrastructural sharing among telecoms with an aim of cutting costs. Are there any engagements currently taking place?

What Airtel has done is improve the quality experience in key towns by modernizing the network. Once coverage improves, it reflects automatically into more people accessing the service.

And when more people access the service, those are improved economies of scale, which lead to affordability. That is why much as we modernized the network, we had to leverage it with price drops to acquire more customers.

One place that has continuously had a challenge of infrastructure is the northern region. We have partnered an infrastructure company called BCS and Facebook, where we are deploying over 800km of fiber optic. One of the biggest requirements for high-speed broadband internet is fiber.

You talk of modernizing your network over the years but has that really reflected onto lower data prices?

There is a huge demand for internet as we see it changing market trends. And one of the biggest indicators of demand is affordability.

What we have done in the month of August [2017] was to make our internet packages more aggressive and affordable starting with the lowest bundle at 10MB. It was initially priced at Shs 300. We have now put it at Shs 250.

That Shs 50 difference makes a huge gap for the mass market. We have also increased our small 20MBs to 25MBs at a price of Shs 500. We have also gone on to introduce big bundles for the daily packages and made the weekly offers very aggressive.

How is the voice segment performing in terms of revenue contribution?

The industry has moved. Voice is being phased out internationally but in Uganda, this change has not significantly happened because a huge percentage of our people are in an area where they are illiterate and don't really understand data.

So, the use of voice is still a substantial contributor of revenue to all telecoms in Uganda. But data has not grown to a point where we can say that it has overtaken voice although it is growing steadily.

What's your view on Uganda Revenue Authority trying to introduce a tax on data usage?

All products are taxed. Voice currently attracts both VAT [value added tax] and excise duty while the data attracts VAT only.

This is something that is still being discussed at the policy level. My view is that you can't tax something that is an emerging segment. This product has not yet matured to a point where it should attract other taxes.