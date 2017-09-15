Kenya: Rampant Gor Thrash Chemelil to Go Nine Clear

Nairobi — Despite facing a tough week characterized by training go slows over unpaid allowances, record 15-time Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia did not show any sign of a club in crisis as they rolled on to a 3-0 win over Chemelil Sugar in Kisumu on Thursday.

Rwandese forward Jacques Tuyisenge struck twice in the first half with Kenneth Muguna adding a third as Gor romped to their sixth win in seven matches to open up a nine-point gap at the top of the standings, looking well on course to a 16th league crown.

Missing Harun Shakava ,who is on suspension and the injured Karim Nizigiyimana, head coach Dylan kerr who remains unbeaten since taking over Gor made changes in his starting squad, bringing in Wellington Ochieng at right-back while Joash Onyango partnered skipper Musa Mohammed at the heart of defense.

K'Ogalo were fast off the blocks especially buoyed by Sofapaka's 2-1 loss at the hands of Ulinzi Stars on Wednesday which gave them some breathing space at the top of the standings.

Muguna had a chance with a fourth minute freekick but it went straight to the wall while 10 minutes later, Apollo Otieno was forced to make a hasty clearance off George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo's feet after keeper Jairus Adira had failed to hold on to a Wellington Ochieng cross.

The early pressure paid off in the 22nd minute when Tuyisenge beat Adira one-on-one after racing on to a George Odhiambo through ball.

The Rwandese added his second in sublime fashion, banging the net with a well taken overhead kick after Meddie Kagere flicked on a cross from Ochieng on the right.

Chemelil, who were off a 4-1 spanking by Sofapaka last weekend, thought they had grabbed one back 10 minutes from half time but Faraj Ominde's goal was ruled out for offside.

-Second half-

At the start of the second half, Kerr pulled out Tuyisenge as a precautionary measure with the striker having picked up an injury in the weekend win over Nzoia Sugar as Francis Kahata took his place.

Gor continued dominating and looking all comfortable and Muguna struck their third goal in the 62nd minute after a beautiful one-two interchange of passes with Kagere.

With a 3-0 advantage, Kerr made his second sub, pulling out Innocent Wafula who had started on the right offensive side for speedy John 'Softie' Ndirangu.

His opposite number Abdallah Juma responded by making a double change, pulling out the ineffective Collins Neto for Philip Muchuma while Erastus Mwaniki paved way for former Thika United forward Moses Arita.

However, not even the offensive changes would make a difference for the sugar millers as Gor managed to hold on to the lead, a healthy boost ahead of their weekend trip to Thika to face hosts Thika United.

Gor would have had the last laugh in a match they dominated with Kahata's effort being parried away at the stroke of 90 minute by Adira following a good passing move by the league leaders.