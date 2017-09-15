14 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Rev Msigwa - Ndugai Misled the Parliament On Lissu's Treatment

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Medics and well-wishers take a hospital stretcher carrying Tundu LIssu aboard an ambulance plane that was used to transport him to Nairobi for further treatment.
By Deogratiuskamagi Dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — Iringa Urban MP on Chadema ticket, Rev Peter Msigwa, has dismissed a statement by Speaker of the Parliament, Mr Job Ndugai that a plane which airlifted opposition Chief Whip, MrTundu Lissu, to Nairobi for treatment was hired by CCM MP, Salim Abdullah.

Rev Msigwa, who is in Nairobi, Kenya accompanying Mr Lissu, was reacting to a prior statement made by Mr Ndugai in Parliament. He (Rev msigwa) took to social media accusing Mr Ndugai of misleading the Parliament.

On his post, the outspoken lawmaker, attached air ticket and receipts showing that the costs were covered by Chadema under a signature of its national Chairman, Freeman Mbowe.

Speaking Thursday, Sepetember 14 in Parliament, Speaker Ndugai said the Mr Salim paid $9,200 for the plane which took Mr Lissu to Nairobi.

Mr Speaker was responding to the query by Arusha urban MP GodblessLema who accused him of mistreating lawmakers by summoning them following their remarks related to attack of Lissu last week.

"We were in the hospital with many other MPs following the condition of Mr Lissu when he was shot. MPs and the office of the Parliament cooperated with the family until Mr Lissu was airlifted to Nairobi. Unfortunately, Mr Lema did not participate in any of that events until he's heard from Nairobi," said Mr Ndugai.

"Mr Turk who is CCM lawmaker ordered a plane from Nairobi at his cost of $9,200 to help Mr Lissu and would be refunded later," he said.

Mr Lissu is said to be doing well at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi where he is undergoing treatment.

More on This

Lissu Admitted At Nairobi Hospital, Not Aga Khan, Chadema Clarifies

The opposition party Chadema has on Thursday 14th clarified that Singida East MP, Tundu Lissu, is admitted at Nairobi… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.