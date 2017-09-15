Tanzania: PM Majaliwa Launches $12.76ml Bunge Empowerment Project

Dodoma — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has launched the $12.76 million project aimed at empowering the Parliament.

The second phase of the Legislative Support Project is implemented in partnership with development partners including the UN Development Programme, DFID and the governments of Sweden and Ireland.

"This will help in empowering the Parliament and its committees in analysing bills and advise the government," said Mr Majaliwa.

The project which runs through 2017 to 2021 aims at supporting the lawmakers to effectively play their oversight role.

Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Job Ndugai told the MPs to make use of the project and increase their knowledge on analysing the bills.