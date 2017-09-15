14 September 2017

Financial Gazette (Harare)

Zimbabwe: TelOne Seeks Broadcasting Licence

By Phillimon Mhlanga

TelOne has lodged an application with the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) for a broadcast - ing service licence. The state-owned telecommunications firm, which is transforming itself from a solely terrestrial operator to a telecoms, media and technology outfit, which intends to operate a video on demand service.

Video on demand services allow sub - scribers to access audio and video content online. Nasdaq-listed Netflix provides the world's leading video on demand service. TelOne had planned to launch the ser - vice in June, but was stopped in its tracks when the authorities insisted on a licence. BAZ yesterday confirmed it had re - ceived the application from TelOne.

"Take notice that the applicant (TelOne) has applied for a broadcasting service licence in terms of Section 10 of the Broadcasting Services Act (Chapter 12: 06)," said BAZ in a notice. "Complete details of the application have been lodged with BAZ. Any person who wishes to comment on the applica - tion may within 14 days of the date of publication of this notice, contact BAZ."

In its financial results for the year to December 31, 2016 released recently, TelOne, which is pursuing a technolo - gy-driven growth path, reported a 17 per - cent decline in turnover, mainly attributed to diminishing voice revenue. The company is upgrading its net - work, to increase data revenue, after se - curing a $98 million government-backed loan from China.

Zimbabwe's over-the-air broadcast - ing sector is dominated by the govern - ment-controlled Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, which operates the coun - try's sole television station. BAZ is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with the Econet Group after the regulator tried to block the telecoms gi - ant's pay television service, Kwese TV, from launching its services in Zimbabwe. Kwese TV got a reprieve last week when a High Court judge set aside BAZ's decision. The regulatory body has since applied against the court's decision.

