Tanzania: Government Hails Aga Khan's Sesea Project for the Contribution On Improving Primary Education

Kilwa — Government has recommended the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) for effectively implementation of education initiative under a project Strengthening Education Systems East Africa (Seasea).

The Sesea project started in 2012 with a purpose to build capacity for pre and primary school teachers on they can prepare teaching aid, monitoring and assessing academic performances of their pupils.

The project targets to reach 187,344 pupils in East African countries of which Tanzania has 69,515 female pupils' beneficiaries.

In Tanzania it is implemented in Nachingwea, Newala, Lindi Rural and Kilwa district in Lindi region.

It falls under a joint initiative between Global Affairs Canada and Aga Khan Foundation Canada (AKFC) and being implemented in Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda through Aga Khan University (AKU).

In themessage read on his behalf by director of higher education, Prof Sylvia Temu, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Leonard Akwilapo, recommended the AKU and Sesea management for the effective supervision.

"It's clear that the project has improved the quality of education through capacity building programs to pre and primary school teachers, this is a great initiative that deserves credit," he said.

He added: "Sesea is among the living examples on how private institutions can major on education sector in the country."

According to him, five years since its establishment,Sesea has issued PhD scholarships to 20 teachers with over 2,000 tutorsand other 200,000 instructors as well as many other teachers being exposed to various capacity building courses.

DkAkwilapo said Sesesa project was introduced at the right time and that its outcomes have directly complemented the government's initiatives to improve pupil's capacity on reading writing and numeracy.

The PS went on to extend his call to the Sesesa management to expand its investment on education sector in a line to support the government's policy on education sector.

Speaking on behalf of Lindi region education officer, Mr WengiMchuchuri, the regional cultural officer, Mr MalakegeShekilagesaid the project has brought positive impacts on the sector.

"We the people of Lindi are happy of the project. Let AKU and Sesesa team accept our gratitude for a job well done in our region," he said.

For his part, AKF East African Coordinator Mr Bernard Urimbo said phase two project of the project is in pipeline.

Speaking on behalf of the AKU Vice Chancellor, Prof Joe Lugalla, the university's senior lecturer,DkNicholausWashira, thanked the education ministry for the cooperation that facilitated the accomplishment of phase one of the project.

"We pledge for a continued cooperation with the government and are our hopes that everything will go as planned for the betterment of the present and future generations," said Prof Lugalla in his speech.