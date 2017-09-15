14 September 2017

Tanzania: Police in Ruvuma Kills Two Suspected Bandits

By Joyce Joliga

Songea — Police in Ruvuma Region have shot dead two people thought to be bandits in exchange of fire.

The Ruvuma Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Gemini Mushy, said the shooting took place Wednesday, September 13, at around 21:45pm at Nangungulu Village in Nandembo Ward in Tunduru District.

He said police on patrol killed the two men whose ages are put at around 20 and 30 years whom they suspected to be bandits.

The RPC clarified further that the slain suspected bandits were in possession of a sub automatic rifle (SAR), 41 ammunitions and a motorcycle.

He said after suspecting them, the police pulled them over so as to search them. But abruptly, one of the youths withdrew a gun and started to shoot at the patrolling police who returned fire.

The regional police boss added that no police officer was injured during the shootout. He urged residents to furnish the police with information about criminals involved in armed robbery.

He also called on the residents to step out and identify the bodies of the suspected bandits who were killed in Tunduru.

