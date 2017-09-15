Tanzania: BoA Launches New Banking APP

Dar es Salaam — Bank of Africa Tanzania (BoA) has launched a new banking App that will allow customers to make financial transactions through mobile phone for free.

Known as "Swahiba Mobile", the App gives customers a single view platform for all interaction with the services offered by the bank, according to managing director, Mr Ammish Owush -Amoah.

"The App will help customers to easily access their funds and thus be able to transfer and issue other services including instant loan applications, bill payment and card less ATM withdraw," he said.

According to him, the innovative mobile App comes in line with the bank's 10 years anniversary celebration.

"Swahiiba Mobile App reflects our profound gratitude to all our valued customers for their trust in our bank to the communities, partners and stakeholders throughout the 10 years of our operations in Tanzania," he said.

The BoA head of e-banking services, Mr Emmanuel Mshindo said with increasingly tech savvy customers and rising smartphone usage, the new service will surely address the needsa and demands of customers.

He said the App can be downloaded free and is currently available to smartphones and tablets with Apple iOS and Android operating system.