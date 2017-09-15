14 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Mozambique: Harambee Starlets Thrash Mozambique

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Yonga

Harambee Starlets on Thursday launched their Cosafa (Confederation of Southern African Football Associations) campaign with an impressive 5-2 win over Mozambique at the Luveve Stadium, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Kenya is in Group B alongside Mozambique, Swaziland and Mauritius, and they will be competing for the ultimate prize against 11 other teams from the Southern African region.

Player-of-the-match Neddy Atieno scored a hat-trick as Starlets came from down twice to beat Mozambique 5-2 in the Cosafa Women’s Championship.

Kenya’s other scorers were Vihiga Queens’ Phoebe Okech, who scored from a brilliant free-kick from the left side, and Mombasa Olympic’s Mwanahalima Adam. A record field of 12 teams, including guest nation Kenya, are featuring in the tournament which is a build-up for the African Women’s Championship qualifiers that start early next year.

“I thank my team for the fighting spirit and for never giving up when we were down twice,” Atieno, who recently joined the Kenya Defence Forces, said in a post-match interview.

Kenya is in Group ‘B’ of the Cosafa tournament alongside Mozambique, Swaziland and Mauritius and they will be competing for the ultimate prize against 11 other teams from the Southern African region.

Zimbabwe, who have hosted the competition twice before in 2002 and 2011, is a fitting stage for the tournament as one of the powerhouse nations in the region.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.