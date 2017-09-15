15 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Warned After Failing to Comply With Court Order

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tausi Ally

Dar es Salaam — Mr Habinder Sethi, a tycoon who is charged with economic sabotage at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, yesterday complained that he has not received medical treatment in accordance with the court order.

The court had issued an order that Mr Seth should be treated at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), which is the biggest national facility.

His complaints came as a surprise for the Resident Magistrate, Mr Huruma Shaidi, who stressed that the orders issued by the court must be respected.

"We cannot speak about the same thing every day. I told the court that he should be taken to the Muhimbili National Hospital for treatment," said the magistrate.

The magistrate said the last time the prosecution side told the court that a specialist went to Amana Hospital to treat Mr Sethi, but it came to light that the specialist went to the prison, something which is in contravention of the court order.

"I am not pleased with what is going on. I cannot issue a similar order every day. Mr Sethi should be taken to the Muhimbili National Hospital to receive the required treatment," he insisted.

Earlier, a prosecutor from the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Mr Leonard Swai, requested the court to set another date for the mention of the case as investigation was still incomplete.

He also told the court that a specialist from the MNH has been treating Mr Sethi at Ukonga prison.

Mr Swai told the court that Mr Sethi has not submitted medical certificates, which specifically outlines his health complications.

The defence and prosecution sides were involved in a legal tussle over Mr Sethi's treatment.

They started when the defence attorney, Mr Joseph Makandege accused the Prisons Department of contempt of court for failing to allow his client to seek medical attention at the MNH as the court ordered.

Mr Makandege told the court that Sethi had undergone a procedure to insert a gastric balloon in his stomach, which necessitated specialised care.

This prompted his request to access medical services at the national facility.

However, despite the court giving the nod to the request, the Prisons Department took him to Amana Regional Hospital, which, according to Mr Makandege, cannot handle his client's medical situation.

The Principal State Attorney, Mr Vitalis Peter denied the defence's assertion that the Prisons Department had denied requisite medical access to Mr Sethi.

He told the court that the Prisons Department's medical staff made an assessment of Sethi's health and decided to take him to Amana Hospital.

Tanzania

Opposition MP Lissu's State Critical but Stable - Party Leader

Chadema Party has denied reports in a section of Tanzanian media that fiery Tanzanian opposition Chief Whip and Singida… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.