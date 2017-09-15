Tanzania: Govt Warned After Failing to Comply With Court Order

Dar es Salaam — Mr Habinder Sethi, a tycoon who is charged with economic sabotage at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, yesterday complained that he has not received medical treatment in accordance with the court order.

The court had issued an order that Mr Seth should be treated at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), which is the biggest national facility.

His complaints came as a surprise for the Resident Magistrate, Mr Huruma Shaidi, who stressed that the orders issued by the court must be respected.

"We cannot speak about the same thing every day. I told the court that he should be taken to the Muhimbili National Hospital for treatment," said the magistrate.

The magistrate said the last time the prosecution side told the court that a specialist went to Amana Hospital to treat Mr Sethi, but it came to light that the specialist went to the prison, something which is in contravention of the court order.

"I am not pleased with what is going on. I cannot issue a similar order every day. Mr Sethi should be taken to the Muhimbili National Hospital to receive the required treatment," he insisted.

Earlier, a prosecutor from the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Mr Leonard Swai, requested the court to set another date for the mention of the case as investigation was still incomplete.

He also told the court that a specialist from the MNH has been treating Mr Sethi at Ukonga prison.

Mr Swai told the court that Mr Sethi has not submitted medical certificates, which specifically outlines his health complications.

The defence and prosecution sides were involved in a legal tussle over Mr Sethi's treatment.

They started when the defence attorney, Mr Joseph Makandege accused the Prisons Department of contempt of court for failing to allow his client to seek medical attention at the MNH as the court ordered.

Mr Makandege told the court that Sethi had undergone a procedure to insert a gastric balloon in his stomach, which necessitated specialised care.

This prompted his request to access medical services at the national facility.

However, despite the court giving the nod to the request, the Prisons Department took him to Amana Regional Hospital, which, according to Mr Makandege, cannot handle his client's medical situation.

The Principal State Attorney, Mr Vitalis Peter denied the defence's assertion that the Prisons Department had denied requisite medical access to Mr Sethi.

He told the court that the Prisons Department's medical staff made an assessment of Sethi's health and decided to take him to Amana Hospital.