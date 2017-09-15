Tanzania: Youth to Benefit From Unicef-Backed Project

Mbeya — At least 2,500 young people in Rungwe District, Mbeya Region and in Mufindi District, Iringa Region, will benefit from a two-year project on health and entrepreneurship.

The project is being implemented by Unicef in cooperation with the Tanzania Social Action Fund (Tasaf).

It was launched yesterday by the Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Mr Amos Makalla, targeting 2,500 youth aged between 14 and 19.

The Unicef Country Representative, Ms Ulrike Nandra, said the main reason for the Unicef to cooperate with Tasaf in supporting the youth through the project was to improve and bring about tangible development to poor families.

According to Ms Nandra, this is to ensure that the youth from the poor background are imparted with joint education about developing themselves with entrepreneurial issues and protecting themselves against diseases.

"Our aim is to support those poor families so that their young men and ladies can be in a better position of running a good life and this is because during their youth, it is very important to train them to become productive," said Ms Nandra.

To make the project a success, she said it was important for the society and leaders to work together and develop the project so as to build the nation with the youth who have positive concepts for development and good health.

For his part, Mr Makalla said the launch of the project was the unique opportunity that could make the youth change their minds and engage in production activities.