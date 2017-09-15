14 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: State Bans Civil Servants From Travelling Abroad

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Walter Menya

State House has put a curfew to foreign travels by government officials.

In a letter to all Cabinet secretaries, the Attorney General and principal secretaries, the head of public service who is also President Uhuru Kenyatta's chief of staff, Joseph Kinyua says no government official will be allowed to leave the country without clearance by the president.

"This is to notify you that it has been decided, until further advised otherwise, no government official will travel outside the country without clearance by the president," Mr Kinyua says in the letter which is also copied to the Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa.

CLEARANCE

"For avoidance of any doubt, the officials in reference include Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and officers in ministries, chief executive officers of parastatals and their officers and Board of Directors of parastatals," the letter bearing September 13 date adds.

It has always been the policy of the government to curb foreign travel by its officers, who are often required to obtain clearance from the head of Public Service to travel out of the country. It is not however clear as to what could have prompted the reminder at this time.

The letter, though not addressed to independent offices and constitutional commissions, however comes just a month after a commissioner with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Dr Roselyn Akombe was temporarily denied exit at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport ostensibly because she had no clearance from the Office of the President to travel abroad.

Dr Akombe was travelling to the US when the incident took place. Shortly after, human rights activist Maina Kiai was also temporarily blocked by immigration officials.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.