Tanzania: Maendeleo Bank Secondary Offering Begins Next Week

MAENDELEO Bank will issue new stock for public sale next Monday as it seeks to raise 10bn/- after its initial public offering and listing at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) in 2013.

The secondary offering, with a green shoe of 50 per cent, would run for 45 days up to first Friday of November and listed of new share in December, the bank's Managing Director Ibrahim Mwangalaba told the 'Daily News.'

The bank, under the Eastern and Coastal Diocese of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania, was the first to list on DSE alternative market in 2013 and its makes another record as the first to graduate to main investment.

Maendeleo Bank Managing Director Ibrahim Mwangalaba said the offer size is 10bn/- could take up to 15bn/- in case of oversubscription, which is expected. "The money raised is for capital requirement and enable us to expand national wide.

"After the offering we will apply to BoT (Bank of Tanzania) for a license change from current regional to national wide bank," said Mr Mwangalaba. The offering put before public 17 million shares at a price of 600/- each but in a lot of minimum 1000 shares.

The bank share traded at 600/- yesterday. The Managing Director said the bank expects secondary offering oversubscription since their IPO was oversubscribed by 40 per cent and right issue in 2016 subscribed by 96 per cent.

"Looking over our share offering shoulder, we anticipate oversubscription since our confidence has increased substantially," Mr Mwangalaba said. The bank chief said the money would also be used for banks services and expanding operation by establishing new branches and agency banking.

"Before the end of this year we will introduce agency banking and concentrate more on internet banking," he said. The bank, according to its five years master plan that comes to an end in 2021, plans to open nine more branches across the country.

According to Mr Mwangalaba, the idea was not to open mortal and brick branches as they are costly to run, but rather to support bank agents while backed by online network--include mobile phone services.

The Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) Principal Public Relations Manager, Charles Shirima, said the authority have approved the secondary offering exercise. "They want to raise extra equity for expansion and capital as well," Mr Shirima told the 'Daily News' yesterday.

Orbit Securities General Manager Juvenus Simon said the bank deserved to graduate as their profit trajectory warrants the move. "It is good for them (bank) and the exchange in general. It will stimulate stock prices to move north.

"The move from alternative to main market will attract more investors, especially foreigners," Mr Simon said. Foreigners investors in most cases preferred to buy stocks that are listed on main market since alternative attach with high risk factor.

Mr Simon said "it's a good move to graduate" to main market which also inspire others to use alternative market as springboard a company prosperity. Last year Maendeleo Bank made a net profit of 555m/- while its assets grew to 44bn/- and deposits reached 34bn/-.

Total loans dished out reached 27bn/-.