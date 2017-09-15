Tanzania: Court Takes Prosecution to Task Over Defiance

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday sent a strong message to prosecution over disobedience of its orders, insisting businessman Harbinder Sethi facing 350bn/- economic sabotage charges should be taken to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) for treatment.

"It is clear that orders of this court have not been complied with. We cannot come here now and talk the same thing. I still insist, the accused (Harbinder Sethi) should be taken to Muhimbili for treatment," Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi directed.

The Magistrate warned that what the prosecution was doing sends very bad image to the society that a party to proceedings could choose to disobey court orders. "There is no need of coming here if the orders of the court are not complied with," he said.

The Magistrate was reacting to a complaint by advocate Melchisedeck Lutema, for the businessman, who had submitted that the court should use its wisdom and inherent powers to ensure the orders issued in respect to the health status of his client are respected.

He submitted that on several occasions, the court directed the prosecution to take the accused to MNH for treatment, but such orders have not been complied with and, thus asked the court to order the prosecution to explain why there was such disobedience.

In his response submissions to the matter, a prosecutor with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Leonard Swai, vehemently denied the prosecution to have violated orders of the court.

He submitted that the accused was getting treatment in prison. The prosecutor informed the court that apart from taking him to Amana Hospital, the prisons authorities have made arrangements to have the accused medically attended to daily by a specialised doctor whose name was identified as Dotto Pakacha.

However, when the Magistrate inquired from the accused on whether he was receiving such treatments in prison, the accused response was in the negative. In his short ruling, the Magistrate pointed out that the court had ordered the accused to be taken to MHN for treatment due to the nature of illness.

"The accused is required to be attended to by a specialist due to health complications he is facing of being fitted with a balloon in his stomach. I think it is the interest of the accused and the prosecution as well, to see the accused in good health, to enable him monitor proceedings," the Magistrate observed.

Before adjournment of the case to September 29 for another mention, advocate Paschal Kamala, for another businessman facing same charges, James Rugemalira, raised his concern on inordinate delay of investigations into the matter.