Nigeria: South West in National Governance Conference Holds in Osogbo

The Southwest in national governance would be the discourse this morning, as scholars, journalists, politicians, Labour, human rights activists and others gather at a conference in Osogbo, the Osun capital. The one-day confab, organized by Urban Media Ltd in conjunction with the Osun government, would be chaired by Chief Bisi Akande, a former governor of the state.

Among the lead speakers is Prof. Mobolaji Aluko, public intellectual, former professor of chemical engineering at Howard University, USA and pioneer vice chancellor at Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State. He speaks on the first theme: "The Southwest in national governance: an appraisal of the first two years".

Dr. Charles Aina, director-general of the Osun Office of Economic Development and Partnerships, would speak on the second theme: "From Osun to Abuja: investing in social infrastructure in a recession." His office runs the schools feeding policy, a programme pioneered by the state but now running as pilot in 14 states, after its national adoption by the Muhammadu Buhari presidency.

Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, development economist and Ekiti North senator from 2011-2015, would speak on the third theme: "Federalizing political parties to conform with local needs," a topic, the organizers say, was included to stimulate ideas on how to reform the Nigerian political party system, comatose since the Babangida old breed-new breed experimentation of 1991.

To chair the three panel of discussions, at the confab, are Prof. W. Alade Fawole, of the Department of International Relations, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Mr. Adekanmi Ademiluyi, former chairman, Editorial Board of Daily Independent Newspaper and Mr. Kayode Komolafe, deputy managing director, This Day Newspaper.

The panel discussants are top academics and journalists: Dr. Bisi Olawunmi, Bowen University, Iwo, Dr. Harry Olufunwa, Federal University, Ado-Ekiti, Mr. Sanya Oni, Editorial Page editor, The Nation Newspaper, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, Political Editor, Sun Newspaper, Dr. Emmanuel Oladesu, Political Editor, The Nation Newspaper and Mr. Sulaiman Salawudeen, the Ekiti correspondent for New Telegraph Newspapers.